NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police hope you take a close look at images captured on home surveillance camera showing alleged burglars.

Police said three suspects entered an unlocked short term rental property on Vibe Place December 3.

At least one of them was armed with a gun and combed through bags on the first floor of the home while victims were on the second floor, according to police.

Police also believe they broke into a Jeep parked inside the garage.

The suspects got away with a number of items including a laptop and headphones, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463. Callers remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.