Metro police issue arrest warrant for rideshare driver accused of assaulting passenger

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have issued a warrant for a rideshare driver after a female passenger was reportedly taken out of a car and injured along Highway 70 South.

A warrant has been issued charging rideshare driver, 46-year-old Albert Boakye, with misdemeanor assault. According to police, an argument broke out between the female passenger and Boakye after he missed a turn. The female passenger said Boakye stopped on the side of the road and forcibly removed her from the car. He then allegedly grabbed her by the neck before throwing her to the ground.

The female sustained bruises and lacerations to her head. The driver then fled from the scene.

The victim provided a photo of Boakye to detectives from her rideshare app and they were able to identify him.

Anyone with information on Boakye’s whereabouts is asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.