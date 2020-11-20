Metro police investigating stabbing near Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a stabbing near Nissan Stadium Thursday night.

According to police, a Nissan Stadium security guard found a homeless man laying on the ground near the East Bank Greenway. When he approached the man he discovered he had been stabbed several times.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening. As of 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police were still looking for a male suspect.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.