Metro police investigating shooting that left one critically injured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured early Sunday morning.
The shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of East Trinity Lane.
According to Metro police, one person was critically injured.
No arrests have been made at this time.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.