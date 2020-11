NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured following a shooting in Nashville Sunday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Lafayette Street and 2nd Avenue S. at 10:21 p.m. where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The victim told officers he was not shot at the location where police found him, and did not tell them where he was shot or who shot him.

No other information was released.

