NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting on 4th Street in Nashville.

Police on scene tell News 2 officers were called to the area near the intersection of 4th Street and Russell Street. A woman was shot and taken to the hospital.

One suspect is in custody while police are searching for others who may be involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.