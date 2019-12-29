Metro police investigating scenes in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police investigating two scenes in South Nashville Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Lafayette Street and 4th Avenue South just after 10 a.m.

Police on scene say shell casings were found outside the J.C. Napier Homes and a crash scene was found near Lafayette Street.

Officers on the scene say they are working to determine if the scenes are related.

Police have also not confirmed if anyone was injured.

