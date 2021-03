NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a juvenile was shot to death in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened inside of a home in the 3900 block of Rock Creek Drive. Neighbors say they did not hear any gunshots, but they did witness more than a dozen police cars rush to the scene.

One person is in custody, but their relation to the victim is unclear.