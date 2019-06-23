Metro police investigating if overnight crimes are connected

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating whether an armed robbery and business burglary are connected.



The crimes happened early Sunday morning on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville.



Officers were called to Charlotte Pike near Alabama Avenue after a man says he was walking down the street when he was “jumped” by two men.

The victim told officers one of the suspects had a knife but it wasn’t until the men ran off with his backpack that he realized he’d been cut. The victim had a small wound on his arm.



Around the same time, Metro police responded to a burglary at the Budget Brakes on Charlotte Pike. Officers say the suspect broke in and went through the cash drawer. It’s unclear how much money they got away with.



Officers tell News 2 it is possible the same people are responsible.