NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Lafayette Street in South Nashville.

Police tell News 2 a red sedan was traveling down the road when it hit an SUV pulling out of the Southside Market and Deli. They say the driver in the red sedan then fled on foot, leaving the car at the scene.

Police say one person who was injured also left the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.