Metro police investigate following Wednesday morning bank robbery

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Thompson Lane, near Sidco Drive.

Police say the suspect passed the teller a note demanding money. No weapons were spotted in the man’s possession.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • Black man
  • Approximately 6’3″

The man was also wearing a Chicago Bulls bucket hat during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss