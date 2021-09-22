Metro police investigate following Wednesday morning bank robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Wells Fargo in the 600 block of Thompson Lane, near Sidco Drive.

Police say the suspect passed the teller a note demanding money. No weapons were spotted in the man’s possession.

The suspect is described as follows:

Black man

Approximately 6’3″

The man was also wearing a Chicago Bulls bucket hat during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.