Metro Police investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday night in West Nashville.

Police dispatch confirmed that the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and 42nd Avenue North.

Information regarding the victim’s identity or if any arrests have been made was not immediately released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss