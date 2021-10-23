Metro Police investigating fatal shooting in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened late Thursday night in West Nashville.
Police dispatch confirmed that the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night at the intersection of Charlotte Avenue and 42nd Avenue North.
Information regarding the victim’s identity or if any arrests have been made was not immediately released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.