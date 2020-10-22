Metro police investigating fatal shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a fatal North Nashville shooting on Hampton Street that took place around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police tell News 2 one person has died and another victim is in critical condition. The incident started on Interstate 65 Northbound near West Trinity Lane and ended at the Jack in the Box in the 1500 block of Hampton Street.

Police confirm they’re investigating the incident as a homicide.

