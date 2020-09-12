Man charged in deadly South Nashville motorcycle crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of a motorcyclist after a crash Saturday morning on Elm Hill Pike near Massman Drive.

According to Metro Police, 40-year-old Christopher W. Dailey was driving a 1998 Mercury Grand Marquis inbound on Elm Hill Pike when he attempted to turn left onto Massman Drive and drove into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle driven by 48-year-old William T. Page around 11:20 a.m.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car, and Page died at the scene. Dailey reportedly showed signs of impairment while performing standard field sobriety tests. A blood sample was obtained from him and will be analyzed by the MNPD Crime Lab.

Dailey’s bond was set at $500,000.