Metro police investigating death of woman who was strangled outside condominium complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman found dead Wednesday morning outside a condominium complex on Davenport Drive died from strangulation, according to the medical examiner and Metro police.

Police say the death of 33-year-old Gina Dotson is being classified as a homicide due to the medical examiner’s latest finding.

The investigation shows Dotson met a male friend late Tuesday night in the parking lot of the complex, located in the 100 block of Davenport Drive. Dotson and her friend arrived at the complex in separate cars.

The man told police he and Dotson talked, consumed alcohol and he later fell asleep in his car. When he woke up at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, he found Dotson unresponsive by her car and called 911, according to police.

The man and other witnesses have been interviewed and the investigation is ongoing.