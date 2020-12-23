Metro Police investigating death of man in Elm Hill Pike apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment on the 2000 block of Elm Hill Pike on Wednesday morning.
According to Metro Police, 46-year-old Brian Minter had been staying at the apartment for a few weeks. He was found by his roommate who returned to the apartment at 6:30 a.m. and called police. She reported last seeing him on Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors tell MNPD that they heard gunfire in the area around 10:30 p.m.
