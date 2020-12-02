Metro Police investigating deadly shooting near Fisk University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is dead after being shot near Fisk University.

Police say officers were called to the intersection of 16th Avenue and Jackson Street at around 12:30 p.m. Officers at the scene tell News 2 they believe the victim was shot in an alley on Jackson Street.

A bullet was reportedly fired into the front windshield of a car, hitting the victim who was the driver of the car. The victim then put his car in reverse and crashed into a building used for Fisk University security.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

No suspect is in custody, but police did say they have an idea as to who they are looking for.

No description on the suspect has been released.