Metro police investigating deadly shooting in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro North Precinct officers are investigating a Monday night homicide in the 1600 block of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard in Germantown.

Police say a male victim was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The call came in around 8 p.m. Right now police are investigating possible video footage of the incident. Police have blocked off the road to traffic at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Garfield Street.

Metro’s Homicide Unit detectives are responding to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. This is an ongoing investigation.

