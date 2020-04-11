Metro Police investigating beating death of 66-year-old man in his home

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are investigating the beating death of a 66-year-old man inside his home on Friday evening.

According to Metro Police, officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Woodcraft Court where they found Stephen P. Walker dead. Walker’s housemate is currently in custody for questioning and Metro investigators believe they will be charged this evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

