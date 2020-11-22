Metro Police investigating Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Antioch Saturday night.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Belle Trace Circle near Hickory Park Drive at around 7:45 p.m. for a shooting. One person was shot and has critical injuries.

Our News 2 crew arrived at the scene and found a heavy police presence as well as a tactical unit.

No other information has been released.