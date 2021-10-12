Investigation underway after man shot in both knees in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing non-life threatening injuries after being shot in both knees during an argument Tuesday morning in South Nashville.

Metro police said a man and woman got into an argument outside the Marleys Market and Restaurant on Lafayette Street around 2 a.m.

The victim was shot in both knees with the bullets going all the way through the skin, according to Metro police. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There were witnesses, but none were reportedly willing to cooperate with the police.

Metro police said they are waiting to check security cameras in the area to help further their investigation.