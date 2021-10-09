VIDEO: Metro search for gunman in Antioch road rage shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in a car in Antioch Saturday morning.

Investigators have released new video in an effort to track down the gunman.

Pls help us identify the gunman who on Saturday morning fatally shot Emilio Lopez-Lajuj, 33, in an apparent case of road rage in the 900 block of Richards Road. The suspect drove a newer model black Dodge Charger with tinted windows and black wheels. Info? Call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/d76XnV7tAD — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 10, 2021

According to MNPD, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Emilio Lopez-Lajuj.

Lopez-Lajuj was found in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. The car was found in the 900 block of Richards Road still running and still in drive.

Surveillance video shows Lopez-Lajuj slowly driving west on Richards Road when a newer model black Dodge Charger with black wheels and tinted windows drove around Lopez-Lajuj’s Toyota Camry.

Homicide detectives said Lopez-Lajuj bumped his Toyota Camry into the Dodge Charger’s driver’s side rear quarter panel. The other driver and the victim got out of their vehicles and began to argue prior to the shooting.

The suspect drove off toward I-24 and Haywood Lane.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.