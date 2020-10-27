Metro police investigating 2 shootings into cars, 3 sent to hospital

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating two Monday night shootings that sent three people to the hospital.

Police were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Hickory Hills Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Officers say a man was sitting in a car when he was shot in the arm. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police tell News 2 someone has been detained in connection to the shooting.

Roughly a half-hour after the first shooting, police were called to the 1500 block of Straightway Avenue in East Nashville. Police say two men were driving when they got into an altercation with another driver on the road. The driver allegedly followed the two men and shot into their car. Both men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both investigations are still ongoing. Police say they do not believe the two incidents are related.

