Metro police investigate weekend crime spree in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a possible connection between three armed robberies and an attempted robbery over a 20-minute span Sunday night in South Nashville.

The first incident, an attempted robbery, was reported around 6:15 p.m. on Terragon Trail near Volunteer Drive.

According to police, three males in a dark four-door sedan drove up to a man who was sitting in his vehicle. As one of them approached the man’s car, he drove off.

The would-be robber reportedly fired shots at the car. The man was not hit as he drove off, police explained.

A few minutes later, at 6:17 p.m., a person reported being robbed on Packard Drive near Brenda Lane by three males wearing dark clothing and armed with long guns. The robbers fled in a black four-door Honda.

Another person was robbed on Kevinwood Court near Highlander Drive about three minutes after that. The victim reported being approached by three males wearing dark clothing and armed with pistols.

Police believe the same three males are involved in those three incidents, but said a fourth includes a similar description and could also be connected.

A person was robbed around 6:35 p.m. on Four Lakes Drive by two males in dark clothing, police said. They were reportedly armed with handguns and fled in a red sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

