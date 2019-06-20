Metro police investigate third fatal shooting in less than 24 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in an East Nashville apartment complex, sparking the third fatal shooting investigation for Metro police that day.

Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. to the complex in the 400 block of Lemont Drive.

According to police, the victim was shot in or near a car. The vehicle then rolled to the bottom of a hill where it smashed into parked cars.

The victim, who has not been identified, died as a result of his injuries.

No further details have been released.

Metro police also investigated two other deadly shootings Wednesday.

Officers said Joe Louis Bass, 29, was gunned down around 4:25 a.m. during a possible robbery in the J.C. Napier public housing development on Lafayette Street, just south of downtown.

Approximately five minutes later, police responded to the McDonald’s on Hickory Hollow Lane just off Bell Road in Antioch where Yaki Sayles, 26, was shot and killed.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

