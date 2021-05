MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a shooting in Madison that left a woman wounded.

It was reported at the Archwood Meadows Apartment complex just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Detectives on the scene told News 2 a woman was shot and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said there was not a suspect in custody and no danger to the community that they know of.