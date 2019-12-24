Metro police investigate shooting outside Antioch grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was critically wounded in a shooting outside of a grocery store in Antioch Monday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots fired at the Publix on Murfreesboro Pike near Mount View Road.

Witnesses at the scene told police someone started shooting during a fight involving several people. Two cars then sped off, the witnesses explained.

A short time later, someone called 911 to report a shooting victim in the area of Summercrest Boulevard. The victim was located and transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

