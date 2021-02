Metro police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting on South Seventh Street in East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting on South Seventh Street in East Nashville.

According to police, a man was shot outside of the James Cayce Homes and was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. Police were called to the scene around 7 p.m.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.