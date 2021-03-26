Metro police investigate self-defense claim following fatal shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a self-defense claim following a fatal shooting Thursday evening.

According to police, 17-year-old Montez Jackson was fatally shot during an alleged drug deal.

Detectives said 23-year-old Brian McKeever and an 18-year-old friend drove to Rainwood Court in McKeever’s Toyota Avalon so that the 18-year-old could sell Jackson marijuana.

The men said Jackson got into the back seat of the car and as the deal was being discussed, Jackson pulled a pistol and shot McKeever in the leg.

Police said McKeever then shot Jackson multiple times until Jackson was out of the car. McKeever then drove to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

Jackson was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he later died Thursday night.

McKeever’s car was taken to the MNPD crime laboratory. No charges have been filed. Findings from the investigation will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.