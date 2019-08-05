Metro police investigate robbery attempt at West Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a West Nashville gas station early Monday morning.

The robbery attempt happened just after 12:30 a.m. at a Shell station on Charlotte Pike.

Metro police said the suspect attempted to rob the business and threatened to shoot the clerk.

A customer inside the store stepped in and pushed the suspect back outside, according to Metro police.

Nothing was taken from the store and no one was injured.

The suspect ran off and a K-9 officer was brought in to help locate him but was unsuccessful.

The suspect was described by Metro police as a black man in his 20s who was wearing a gray shirt with green lettering and a blue shirt over his face.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

