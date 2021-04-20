Metro police investigate North Nashville shooting

Metro Police are investigating a North Nashville shooting on Delta Avenue near Garfield Street.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a North Nashville shooting that took place Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a man was shot in the leg around 12:30 p.m. The shooting happened on Delta Avenue near Garfield Street.

North Precinct officers followed the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to gather more information. MNPD said the victim’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect was a 5-foot-10, Black male who left in a silver or gray Nissan Rogue. He had long dreadlocks and was wearing a black shirt and light-colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.