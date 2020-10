A domestic violence investigation is underway after a victim was shot in a South Nashville home Friday morning.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A domestic violence investigation is underway after a victim was shot in a South Nashville home Friday morning.

The home is located on Sugarplum Road near Lenox Village. According to Metro Police, the shooting followed an argument. Multiple officers responded to assist in the investigation.

The victim is expected to be O.K. News 2 is working to get more details on this situation.

