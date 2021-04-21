Metro police investigate deadly shooting in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in South Nashville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Officers were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

According to police, a man was shot and killed, and another person was injured.

Police are still working to find the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.