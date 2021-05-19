Metro police investigate deadly shooting in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on 9th Avenue North.

According to a release, 38-year-old Douglas Crawley, was shot and killed Tuesday around 10 p.m. on Delta Avenue.

Investigators said Crawley was reportedly walking down an alley near his apartment in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North to Delta Avenue when he began talking to a male driver inside a dark SUV with chrome trim.

The driver then took out a gun and shot several times toward Crawley. Crawley then ran toward his apartment and collapsed in the front yard. He was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he later died.

The motive for Crawley’s murder remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

No other information was immediately released.