Metro police investigate deadly shooting at gas station in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Trinity Lane that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the Marathon gas station at Trinity Lane and Brick Church Pike around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. They said the gunfire sent people nearby running for safety.

Police reported that one man was killed, while another man was injured during the incident and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

There were nearly three dozen evidence markers at the scene indicating bullet casings.

Metro homicide detectives were working to determine the details of what happened.