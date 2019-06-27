Metro police investigate 2 gas station robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two armed gas station robberies that happened Thursday morning about 30 minutes apart are not believed to be connected, Metro police say.

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the Shell gas station on Vultee Boulevard near Nashville International Airport for a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, two men entered the store and one approached a customer, ordering her to hand over her wallet and get on the ground or he would shoot her.

The other man pointed his handgun at an employee, grabbed cash from the drawer and then took two boxes of cigarillos, officers said.

The men ran from the store on Briley Parkway toward I-40 and got into a vehicle parked nearby.

About 35 minutes later, police said two men robbed the Kwik-Sak Market on Antioch Pike in Antioch.

(Photo: WKRN)

The men reportedly walked in and pointed guns at the two clerks.

Investigators said the robbers went around the counter, ordered an employee to open all three cash registers and took about $200 before fleeing.

The employees describes the first man as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed 200 pounds, while the the second was 5 feet 7 inches tall and about 180 pounds.

The men ran from the store and are believed to have left in an unknown vehicle parked behind the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.