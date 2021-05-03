Metro police identify woman found dead under Briley Parkway overpass

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a woman found dead Sunday morning on Pennington Bend Road near Music Valley Drive. 

According to police, the woman has been identified as 44-year-old Pamela Paz from Smyrna. During a preliminary autopsy, the medical examiner found that Paz died from apparent strangulation. 

Paz was discovered Sunday at 6 a.m. in a small parking area underneath the Briley Parkway overpass. According to police, a passerby reported the woman lying in the parking area. When police arrived, they discovered her with bruises on her face.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.  

