Metro police identify teen shot, killed in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are still investigating Saturday nights shooting death of an 18-year-old in East Nashville.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at a home along Rosedale Avenue.

Police identified the teen as 18-year-old Samuel Calvert.

Investigators said Calvert interacted briefly with the suspects, described as two black men, before shots were fired. Calvert was shot multiple times.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.