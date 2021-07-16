Metro police identify suspect accused of firing shot inside West Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a suspect accused of firing a shot inside the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville back in June.
Police say 25-year-old Nicquise Trevon Betts fired a single shot inside the store on June 23 after getting into a brief argument with another shopper, causing patrons to run for safety. No one was injured in the shooting.
An arrest warrant charging Betts with felony reckless endangerment has been issued. He was reportedly with a woman during the shooting and fled the store in a white sedan.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.