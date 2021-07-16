Metro police identify suspect accused of firing shot inside West Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified a suspect accused of firing a shot inside the Walmart on Charlotte Pike in West Nashville back in June.

Police say 25-year-old Nicquise Trevon Betts fired a single shot inside the store on June 23 after getting into a brief argument with another shopper, causing patrons to run for safety. No one was injured in the shooting.

BREAKING: Nicquise Trevon Betts, 25, is the man suspected of firing a shot inside the West Nashville Wal-Mart store on June 23rd, causing patrons to run for safety. An arrest warrant charging Betts with felony reckless endangerment has been issued. See him? Pls call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/7rRHOeQC9z pic.twitter.com/yt74z4uDee — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 17, 2021

An arrest warrant charging Betts with felony reckless endangerment has been issued. He was reportedly with a woman during the shooting and fled the store in a white sedan.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.