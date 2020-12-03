Metro police identify second victim in Antioch double homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a second man who was found shot to death in an Antioch home Thanksgiving night.

Through medical records, officials have identified 20-year-old Markarius Perry as the second murder victim found shot inside a home in the 1400 block of Rice Hill.

Police say Perry and his cousin, 30-year-old Cedarius McCorry, were found by a friend who went to check on them after not hearing back from the two during the day. Both men lived at the home.

Metro police believe the two were killed Wednesday, the night before they were discovered. Police also believe the murders were targeted and a potential drug motive is being investigated. Investigators say they found a little more than a quarter-pound of marijuana in the home, along with pills, a digital scale, and several thousand dollars in cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Callers can leave tips anonymously and may qualify for a cash reward.