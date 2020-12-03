Metro Police identify pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on Central Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed in a hit and run collision Monday night on Central Pike.

Police say the pedestrian has been identified as 42-year-old Lisa Marie Bell of Nashville.

A driver was traveling west on Central Pike under the Interstate 40 overpass at 9:30 p.m. and saw what appeared to be a person lying in the roadway.

When she turned around, she saw two vehicles run over the victim and continue driving without stopping.

Police say debris from the scene indicates the vehicle is a GM product.

Anyone with information about the vehicle(s) and/or its driver(s) is asked to contact Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.