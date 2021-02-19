Metro police identify man killed in Bordeaux shooting Tuesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified the man killed in a shooting in Bordeaux Tuesday night.

Police say 28-year-old Devin Rodgers, Jr. was shot in the 3200 block of Lagrange Drive in Bordeaux at around 11:20 p.m. and went to a home to get help. Rodgers died shortly after arriving at a local hospital. Two small bags of white powder were also recovered from the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about Rodgers and/or who may have been with him Tuesday night is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.