Metro police hope tattoo will help them catch burglar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are releasing surveillance photos of a suspect accused of breaking into three cars in the parking lot of Gallatin Hotel earlier this month.

East Precinct detectives hope the man’s distinctive wrist tattoo will help identify him.

The man is accused of breaking the windows of three cars and rummaging through them the night of August 8th.

Pictures Courtesy of Metro Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident or the man in the photos is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME or (615)742-7463.