Metro Police, FBI search 2003 property of suspect in Tabitha Tuders disappearance

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police, assisted by the FBI, searched a 7-acre property off Back Piney Road Wednesday after receiving tips and connecting the property to a person of interest in the 2003 disappearance of Tabitha Tuders.

(Source: WKRN)

Metro Police confirmed several tips, old and new, placed Tuders at the property back in 2003 when she disappeared.

Tuders, who was 13 at the time, was last seen walking to a bus stop in 2003, just blocks from her home on Lillian Street in East Nashville.

MNPD cold case detectives, urban search and rescue, along with FBI evidence teams are looking for any evidence related to Tuders in the wooded area near a small decaying house.

The property is currently owned by DNG Real Estate. The owner tells News 2 that they bought the land two months ago to add to their existing 180 acres and that they bought it off of a man who got it in a tax sale in 2007.

Police had another search warrant Wednesday in Dickson County. A detective tells News 2 that they may have found a 1994 RV that belonged to the same man who lived at the Back Piney Road residence in 2003.

The search ended around 4 p.m. when it started to rain.

News 2 obtained a copy of the search warrant from Hickman County.

The crews are expected to resume the search again Thursday.