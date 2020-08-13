Metro Police, FBI conclude search of ‘pig pen’ on Hickman County property, say no evidence of Tabitha Tuders

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sources confirm to News 2 that Metro Police and the FBI were digging up what used to be a pig pen at a property on Back Piney Road in Bon Aqua in a search for evidence in the 2003 disappearance of Tabitha Tuders.

Police concluded their two-day search Thursday, confirming to News 2 that they did not find any evidence.

Police issued two search warrants Wednesday, one for a seven-acre wooded property and a small house in Hickman County and one for a property in Dickson.

An MNPD detective told News 2 that the man who owned the property on Back Piney Road in 2003 also owned an RV that they thought looked similar to one at a storage facility just down the road in Dickson. The man is a person of interest in the disappearance of Tuders, who went missing walking to her bus stop in East Nashville in 2003.

News 2 obtained records of the property on Back Piney Road and found Albert Franklin Jr. owned the land for almost 8 months in 2003.

News 2 inquired with the storage company ‘Bruce Peery Co.’ and an employee said she does not think the police found what they were looking for.

“They served a search warrant for us for a mobile home in the back,” said Laurie Hill, assistant manager at Bruce Peery Co., “They wasn’t here five minutes. I don’t think it had anything useful for them because it’s been back there so long, it’s been damaged by children so I don’t think they got anything out of it.”

Hill adds that the RV has been rotting away in the junkyard there for more than 10 years and the owner is now deceased.

Franklin was named a suspect a few months ago. He also owned a bar in East Nashville called Mustang Sally’s. He is currently serving a 37-year sentence for federal firearm and drug charges back in 2010.

Police did not provide an update on his involvement in the case Thursday. Metro Police said while they are unable to ‘definitively confirm’ that Tuders was on the property on Back Piney Road in Bon Aqua 17 years ago, they have ‘not ruled out that possibility.’

Reward money totaling more than $50,000 is offered for information leading to the recovery of Tabitha Tuders and the prosecution of those involved in her disappearance.