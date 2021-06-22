Metro police cruiser vandalized after child found walking along East Nashville street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man arrested on a domestic assault charge kicked out the window of a Metro police cruiser, then spit on an officer, according to investigators.

Officers responded Monday morning to Treutlan Place, where someone reported seeing a child walking in the street.

As police approached the area, they said a man, identified in an arrest warrant as Lamarim Holder, grabbed the child and entered a home on Treutlan Place.

Officers knocked on the door, but said Holder refused to come outside. At one point, they reported hearing Holder arguing with a woman inside the residence.

When the woman emerged from the home, she told police that Holder had punched and slapped her, then pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Officers said Holder’s mother eventually helped to bring him outside, where he surrendered to police.

Once Holder was in custody, a warrant states he kicked the window out of the cruiser, then spit on the windows and on an officer’s leg.

Holder was booked into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault on an officer and felony vandalism. His bond was set at $35,000.

A booking photo for Holder was not immediately released by law enforcement.