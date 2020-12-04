Metro police: Convicted burglar wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in collectibles

Metro police are looking for a man accused of stealing multiple rare and collectible fishing rods, fishing lures, antique ammunition, and bullet loaders from a storage unit in Nashville.

Metro police have issued arrest warrants for 42-year-old Brandon Laroque charging him with burglary and two counts of theft are outstanding.

Laroque is accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of items from a CubeSmart storage unit off of Nolensville Pike.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives have been able to recover most of the stolen items after the owner reported seeing one of them on eBay. The seller was advertising various Winchester items for $4,200.

Laroque is also accused of pawning a few of the items and and stealing money from the eBay seller.

In 2018, Metro police say Laroque was convicted of burglarizing three businesses, including two motels.

Anyone with information on Laroque is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME. Police say he may be staying in a hotel.