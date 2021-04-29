Metro police continue searching for suspects involved in South 6th Street shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people involved in a shooting that injured a woman outside of her East Nashville apartment back in March.

Police say at around 7:30 p.m. on March 23, a white two-door Honda Civic hatchback with a sunroof parked in the 600 block of South 6th Street.

A woman then reportedly arrived at her apartment 20 minutes later. When she arrived, the front seat passenger of the Honda got out of the car and fired directly into the woman’s car, hitting her four times, according to police.

The gunman then fled in the Honda while the woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The gunman is described as a bald man who wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police say a man drove the Honda Civic involved in the shooting and parked it on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. near the Cheatham Place apartments after the crime.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.