NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a 29-year-old woman after a fatal crash Tuesday night.

Police charged Brittnie Woodruff with vehicular homicide by impairment and auto theft for crashing a stolen Chevy work truck into a parked pickup truck on Tennessee Avenue. MNPD reports 61-year-old Christopher Slaughter Sr. outside the pickup truck.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.