Clarksville man arrested for firing shots outside busy bar on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have identified and arrested the man that fired shots into the air outside a busy bar on Broadway early Saturday morning.

Metro police said 22-year-old Adam Fosten of Clarksville, fired his nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol into the air just after 3 a.m. while standing at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway.

Fosten’s gunfire caused no injuries, but several people ran out of fear of being shot, according to police.

Officers assigned to the Entertainment District Safety Initiative were able to locate Fosten based on descriptions provided by witnesses.

Fosten told officers he fired his pistol toward the river to divert a group of men that were attempting to instigate a fight with him.

The 22-year-old was arrested on four counts of felony reckless endangerment and is being held on a $20,000 bond.